Traffic was backed up on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge Tuesday afternoon, and one driver's video showed why: two music stars were shooting a video on the iconic Dallas landmark.

Texas Sky Ranger was over the signature bridge that spans the Trinity River and found cars stopped on the bridge going toward Downtown Dallas, while the other side of the bridge was also backed up with onlookers.

NBC 5’s radio partners at KRLD reported the landmark bridge was shut down for a video shoot involving crossover country star Shaboozey and Dallas rapper BigXThaPlug.

Both artists were spotted filming what appears to be the music video for their upcoming collaboration, drawing attention from fans and passersby.

Jesse Sanchez captured video of Shaboozey holding a guitar perched on the back of a flat-bed truck. "What, that's Shaboozey shooting a video in Dallas, boy," Sanchez said as he drove by. "Shaboozey in Dallas, Shaboozey in Dallas."

Sanchez said he was shocked to see the artist on the freeway in the middle of rush hour.

"I thought I was the only one who realized it," said Sanchez. "I was looking around, and people were looking at it."

The shoot slowed traffic in the one open lane on the bridge and caused backups that lasted for miles. Many drivers took to social media to vent their frustration about the music video shoot closing the bridge on a weekday.

"I’m sweating right now, it’s really hot out here, people were all hot too trying to get home," said Sanchez.

NBC 5 reached out to Dallas police for confirmation and was told, "The bridge was closed for an event permitted through the Office of Special Events." NBC 5 has reached out to the Office of Special Events for comment.

One lane of traffic headed into downtown reopened just before 5:30 p.m. Some drivers said despite the delays on the road, they had a commute to remember.

"I’m like I can’t be the only one who just realizes this is Shaboozey right here in the middle of the freeway right now," said Sanchez of the experience.

Shaboozey, whose real name is Collins Obinna Chibueze, is probably best known for "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which dominated the charts in 2024 and sold more than 10 million units.

Shaboozey, who graces the cover of People Magazine's 'Hot Guy Summer' issue, released his latest album "Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going: The Complete Edition" in April.

It won't be the last time the singer is in North Texas. He posted on social media that "The Great American Roadshow" will bring him to Billy Bob's Texas on Oct. 9.