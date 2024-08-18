Celebrity couples

Dakota Johnson confirms Chris Martin relationship status amid breakup rumors

Dakota Johnson shut down breakup rumors about herself and longtime partner Chris Martin by showcasing a sparkling ring on her ring finger.

Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson is waving off those split rumors.

Amid reports the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star and Chris Martin had called off their engagement, the actress stepped out in Malibu, Calif. with an emerald ring on her ring finger.

The 34-year-old, who debuted an identical jewelry piece in 2020, was photographed Aug. 16 while out with fellow actors Blake Lee and Jeremy Allen White — whose two daughters Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 3, are the "Madame Web" star's godchildren.

Johnson's rep had told E! News Aug. 16 that the breakup rumors about the actress and Martin were "not true," adding, "they are happily together."

In March, multiple outlets had reported that the couple had gotten engaged years ago. E! News had reached out to their reps for comment at the time but did not hear back.

Johnson and the Coldplay frontman, 47, have kept their relationship private since they began dating in 2017.

However, she has occasionally spoken about her personal life and dreams for the future in interviews. Earlier this year, Johnson said she was "so open" to one day becoming a mother.

"If that's meant to happen for me, I'm totally down for it," Johnson told Bustle in an interview published March 5. "I've been really tripping out recently like, we're not here for very long. There's so much to eat up and learn and grow from and experience and feel."

She added, "If I'm meant to be a mother, bring it on."

Meanwhile, she embraces her role as the de facto stepmom to Chris and ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow's children, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18.

"I love those kids like my life depends on it," she told Bustle. "With all my heart."

