Cynthia Erivo Just an Oscar Away From EGOT Status

Just like that, Cynthia Erivo is one step closer to becoming an EGOT. Erivo is nominated for two Oscars at the 2020 Academy Awards. The star of HBO's "The Outsider" is up for playing Harriet Tubman in the "Harriet" biopic, as well as co-writing the song from the movie, "Stand Up."

Erivo burst on the Hollywood scene in 2015 with a tour de force performance in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. She received a Tony for playing the role of Celie on stage, a Grammy for the original soundtrack to the stage musical and an Emmy (a Daytime Emmy to be exact) for a performance of the song "The Color Purple" on NBC's Today. Erivo played the role of Celie overseas in England and came to New York when the production transferred to Broadway. A film adaptation of The Color Purple musical is in the works.

When E! News spoke to Ervio after her Golden Globe nomination, she couldn't speak about her potential involvement in the movie version of the musical, but she did speak to her potentially reaching EGOT status and how she deals with that attention.

"I always acknowledge it because no one has to say those wonderful things, but, um, I try to not let it be a driving force because, you never know. I didn't know I was going to be three quarters of the way there--at all--by this point, at all. So, I just try and keep doing good work, and if that's what happens, that's what happens. But I'm sort of like, it's not up to me. I can't do anything about it. All I can keep doing is putting good work out, and hopefully if it happens one day, then wonderful," she told E! News.

Erivo has been busy since her success in The Color Purple. She's appeared on "Broad City," costarred opposite Viola Davis in "Widows", starred in Bad Times at the El Royale with Chris Hemsworth and Jeff Bridges and has "The Outsider" on HBO with Ben Mendelsohn and Jason Bateman. Erivo is also playing Aretha Franklin in National Geographic Channel's "Genius: Aretha."The project is sanctioned by the estate of the late queen of soul.