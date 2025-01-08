Los Angeles

Critics Choice Awards postponed 2 weeks amid Los Angeles wildfires

The ceremony was previously scheduled to take place this Sunday.

By Logan Reardon

Chelsea Handler at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed as wildfires continue to spread through the Los Angeles area.

The 30th annual ceremony was scheduled to take place Sunday at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, but will now be pushed back two weeks to Jan. 26.

“This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community," CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. "All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected."

A state of emergency remains in effect for the city and county as at least four fires continue to burn out of control in the area as of Wednesday afternoon.

Comedian and actress Chelsea Handler will host this year's Critics Choice Awards, which will be broadcasted on E! and streamed on Peacock, for the third consecutive year. "Conclave" and "Wicked" lead this year’s nominees with 11 apiece.

