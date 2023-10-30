Creed announces North American reunion tour. Here's when and where they're playing

Creed is going back on the road for the first time in over a decade.
The multi-platinum rock band on Monday announced a 2024 reunion tour that will make stops in 40 North American cities.
The "Summer of '99 Tour" will open in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on July 17, and conclude in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 28. The tour includes a "Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival" in San Bernardino, California, on Aug. 31.
Finger Eleven will open for Creed throughout the entire tour, while 3 Doors Down will make guest appearances at most shows. Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic and Big Wreck will perform at select shows as well.
“I feel like I’m as strong as I’ve ever been vocally, and looking forward to sharing the stage with the guys again,” Creed frontman Scott Stapp said in a statement, via Billboard. “The fans have clearly let us know they feel it’s long overdue. I want to give them what they deserve. I’m ready to bring it.”
The tour will kick off a couple of months after Creed reunites for their first shows in 12 years, as they'll perform aboard two separate cruises in April 2024. The "Summer of '99 Cruise," traveling from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, is set for April 18-22, while the "Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise," traveling from Florida's Port Canaveral to Nassau, is scheduled for April 27-May 1. Tickets for both Creed-headlined voyages are sold out.
Presale tickets for the "Summer of '99 Tour" go on sale starting Tuesday, with general tickets being available starting Friday. For information on how to purchase tickets to a specific show, visit Creed.com.
Here's a full look at each stop on Creed's reunion tour:
July 17: Green Bay, Wisconsin -- Resch Center
July 19: Monticello, Iowa -- Great Jones County Fair
July 20: Walker, Minnesota -- Moondance Jam
July 23: Simpsonville, South Carolina -- CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
July 24: Charlotte, North Carolina -- PNC Music Pavilion
July 26: Bristow, Virginia -- Jiffy Lube Live
July 27: Virginia Beach, Virginia -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 30: Toronto, Ontario -- Budweiser Stage
July 31: Clarkston, Michigan -- Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 2: Cincinnati, Ohio -- Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 3: Burgettstown, Pennsylvania -- The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 6: Bridgeport, Connecticut -- Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 7: Holmdel, New Jersey -- PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 9: St. Louis, Missouri -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 10: Indianapolis, Indiana -- Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 13: Nashville, Tennessee -- Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 14: Pelham, Alabama -- Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 16: Tinley Park, Illinois -- Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 17: Welch, Minnesota -- Treasure Island Amphitheater
Aug. 20: Gilford, New Hampshire -- BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 21: Boston, Massachusetts -- Xfinity Center
Aug. 23: Hershey, Pennsylvania -- Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 24: Saratoga Springs, New York -- Broadview Stage at SPAC
Aug. 31: San Bernardino, California -- Glen Helen Amphitheatre ("Summer of ’99 And Beyond Festival")
Sept. 1: Wheatland, California -- Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 4: Phoenix, Arizona -- Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sept. 6: Salt Lake City, Utah -- USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 7: Denver, Colorado -- Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sept. 10: Rogers, Arkansas -- Walmart AMP
Sept. 11: Dallas, Texas -- Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 13: San Antonio, Texas -- Frost Bank Center
Sept. 14: Houston, Texas -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 16: Brandon, Mississippi -- Brandon Amphitheater
Sept. 18: Raleigh, North Carolina -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 20: Tampa, Floria -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds
Sept. 21: West Palm Beach, Florida -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 24: Jacksonville, Florida -- Daily’s Place
Sept. 25: Alpharetta, Georgia -- Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 27: Darien Lake, New York -- Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 28: Atlantic City, New Jersey -- Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena