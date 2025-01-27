See Craig Melvin get a tattoo of Savannah Guthrie's face after losing NFL bet

Talk about having some skin in the game.

TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin settled a bet on Jan. 27 after Savannah’s Philadelphia Eagles trounced Craig’s Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 26 to advance to the Super Bowl.

The pair made a bet last week that their respective team would win the game, and the loser had to wear a temporary tattoo of the other’s face in a prominent position for a week. So, Craig happily obliged.

Craig Melvin got a temporary tattoo of Savannah Guthrie's face as a result of losing an NFL bet to his co-anchor. (Nathan Congleton/TODAY)

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Carson Daly did the honors, applying the ink on the back of Craig’s neck. The tat was a picture of Savannah wearing an Eagles hat, with the team’s logo superimposed over it.

“I haven’t even seen the picture,” said Craig, who was also a gifted a jersey from Savannah of Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley.

“Let this be a lesson. Don’t gamble,” Craig added.

Viewers helped determine what the loser would have to do, thanks to a fan vote choosing whether Savannah or Craig would get the tattoo, drink from a shoe — aka “do a shoey” — or wear a sign for a day in the New York City subway that says, “Ask me about the bet I lost.”

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills to win the AFC championship game and advance to play the Eagles in Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. The Eagles will be seeking a measure of revenge in that game, since the Chiefs toppled them, 38-35, in Super Bowl 57 in 2023.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: