Country Music Legends Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine

Two country music legends revealed they have now received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Willie Nelson, 87, and Loretta Lynn, 88, both shared posts on social media about their recent vaccinations.

Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others. #slowthespreadofcovid19 Posted by Willie Nelson on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

“Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others. #slowthespreadofcovid19,” Nelson posted on Facebook, sharing a photo of himself in his car as he received his inoculation.

Family Hospital Systems, the group in the Austin, Texas area that administered his vaccine, thanked the country star on Facebook for sharing his experience.

“Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool!” the health care organization wrote on Facebook. “Thank you Willie Nelson for helping Family Hospital Systems slow the spread of COVID-19!”

Nelson appears to fall in the "Phase 1B" category of the region’s vaccine rollout, which offers vaccines to people age 65 and over, as well as people 18 and over with chronic medical conditions, according to the Family Hospital Systems website.

Several fans praised Nelson for getting the vaccine.

"Good for you Willie. We want you around singing and playing forever. You’re the best...stay safe," one person commented on his Facebook post.

"Well done Willie!" another person commented. "Stay healthy and safe so we can hear your brilliant songwriting and musicianship for years to come!"

Nelson’s fellow country superstar Loretta Lynn also recently posted on Instagram about receiving the vaccine, saying that she and her daughter, Peggy Jean, traveled from her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, to the vaccination site.

“Well, I bundled up and Peggy Jean and I rolled out of Hurricane Mills so I could get this vaccine,” the captioned a photo of herself in a winter coat in a car. “I’m sure glad to get it and am sure ready to put Covid in the rear view mirror! And I enjoyed the mom daughter time, too! #winning #sickofcovid #stayhealthy #besafe #getyours.”

Several of Lynn's fans, including some fellow country singers, congratulated the singer for getting the vaccine.

"Best news ever," country singer-songwriter Margo Price commented on her Instagram post.

Brandi Carlile also weighed in, commenting, "Sooooo happy you're safe Queen!!!"

"Thank you, honey!" Lynn replied.

For both Lynn and Nelson, it is unclear whether they were receiving their first or second doses of the vaccine.

The two currently authorized vaccines in the U.S., the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines, both require two shots for maximum protection. The two shots for the Pfizer vaccine should ideally be given three weeks apart, while the Moderna doses should be given one month apart, according to the CDC. However, the CDC adds that there is “no maximum interval” between the first and second doses.

Eligibility for the vaccine varies by state and region. Older people, including Nelson and Lynn, who are both in their late 80s, tend to be in higher-priority groups.

Several celebrities have shared their experiences with getting the COVID-19 vaccine, including Steve Martin.

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

"Good news/Bad news,” the comedian wrote on Twitter. “Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk ... and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science."

Martha Stewart, 79, also shared a video of her vaccination on Instagram.

“Here’s to the advancement of science and a heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines. We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic,” she wrote on Instagram. “To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others.”

