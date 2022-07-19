Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Revealed

New information surrounding Jak Knight's passing has emerged.

According to a coroner's report obtained by People, the comedian was found on a Los Angeles embankment on July 14. The 28-year-old's cause of death has been ruled as a suicide.

Knight's family confirmed his passing in a statement to NBC News and requested that "their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time."

During the course of his career, Knight was an icon in the comedy space. In addition to his work as a stand-up comedian, he also held accomplishments in both writing and acting. His most recent project was Peacock's "Bust Down," where he was both starred in the series and served as co-creator. Knight starred alongside Chris Redd, Sam Jay and Langston Kerman.

"We are devastated by the passing of Jak Knight," Peacock and Universal Television said in a statement to E! News. "He was a brilliant comedian, visionary and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jak's family, friends and community during this heartbreaking time."

The comic was also lauded for having voiced the character of Devon on the Netflix series "Big Mouth," where he additionally served as a writer on five seasons of the animated show.

Other projects of Knight's include being a writer on "Lucas Bros Moving Co.", "Black-ish" and "Immoral Compass."

In the wake of his passing, his fellow comedians mourned his loss.

"Man this is a tough one," said Pete Davidson in a statement posted by his friend Dave Sirus on Instagram. "I started comedy with Jak Knight. He was funnier than all of us and was going to do major things. I used to get so jealous watching him perform because we were the same age and he would blow me off the stage every night."

He added, "He was fearless, daring and brillant. He always had the biggest smile on his face and brought great vibes and energy to anyone that was lucky enough to cross paths with him."

Meanwhile, "Eternals" actor Kumail Nanjiani wrote on Twitter, "Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can't believe it."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.