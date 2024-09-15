Buying Staten Island ferry was ‘dumbest' purchase ever, Colin Jost jokes

Is Colin Jost having cold feet?

The "Saturday Night Live" star got candid about his headline-making buy with former co-star Pete Davidson when the duo purchased a decommissioned ferry two years ago.

The comedians bought the former Staten Island ferry at auction in Jan. 2022 with plans of converting it into a floating bar and restaurant.

The ferry played host last week to the Tommy Hilfiger show during New York Fashion Week, where Jost confessed to People magazine that the purchase may not have been his smartest move.

"It is absolutely the dumbest and least thought-through purchase I've ever made in my life," he told People.

"The way I justified it is for the amount of money we were putting into buying it, on just a basic square-footage level, is if you found the right place for it to be, you were essentially buying a building on its side that's 65,000 square feet. So around New York, that is a very good price per square foot."

The ferry still remains without a permanent home.

There was reporting that Staten Island and Long Island were duking it out to be the docking home to the ferry. Apparently, Jost told People, there's also interest in moving the vessel down to Miami.

"I would love it obviously to be here. I think it's special if it stays in New York in some way and I think it will be re-imagined, but the spirit of it will be the same," Jost said.

The ferry was purchased at auction for $280,100.