Colin Farrell shares son James' battle with rare neurogenetic disorder

Colin Farrell is getting candid about fatherhood.

"The Penguin" star provided insight into life with his and ex Kim Bordenave's 20-year-old son James, who was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder that "causes delayed development, problems with speech and balance, mental disability, and, sometimes, seizures," according to the Mayo Clinic.

"This is the first time I've spoken about it," Farrell told People in an interview published Aug. 7, "and obviously the only reason I'm speaking is I can't ask James if he wants to do this."

"The Batman" actor — who also shares son Henry, 14, with ex Alicja Bachleda-Curús — noted that while he does "speak to James as if he's 20 and has perfect fluency with the English language and age-appropriate cognitive ability," he is aware that he has to make the final call on how much to reveal publicly about their life.

"I can't discern a particular answer from him as to whether he's comfortable with all this or not," he continued, "so I have to make a call based on knowing James's spirit and what kind of young man he is and the goodness that he has in his heart."

Farrell added, "I'm proud of him every day, because I just think he's magic."

The Oscar nominee explained that once his son turns 21, he will age out of the support system designed to helped families with children who have special needs.

"Once your child turns 21, they're kind of on their own," Farrell said. "All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes — that all goes away. So, you're left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind."

To that end, the 48-year-old has launched the Colin Farrell Foundation, an organization that aims to transform "the lives of individuals and families living with intellectual disability through education, awareness, advocacy and innovative programs."

Farrell said that for years he's wanted "to do something in the realm of providing greater opportunities for families who have a child with special needs to receive the support that they deserve" and "basically the assistance in all areas of life."

Now that James is close to 21, it feels like the time is right. And Farrell is positive that if James was able to communicate with him, he would be 100 percent on board with his father's decision.

"If us doing this could help families and other young adults who live with special needs, he would say, 'Dad, what are you talking about? Why are you even asking me? It's a no-brainer,'" Farrell noted. "So, that's why we're doing it. This is all because of James—it's all in his honor."

"I want the world to be kind to James," he said. "I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect."