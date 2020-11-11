CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

By McKenna Aiello

Maren Morris accepts an award onstage during the 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA

Country music took center stage at tonight's 2020 CMA Awards.

Longtime CMAs emcee Carrie Underwood passed the baton to Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, who teamed up to co-host the live ceremony from Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The CMA Awards honored and showcased the biggest names in country music as well as emerging talent dominating the country music airwaves. 

Fans were treated to performances from Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay, who sang their hit collab "10,000 Hours," plus Keith UrbanMiranda Lambert, Maren Morris and many more. 

As for tonight's nominees, the odds were stacked in Lambert's favor, who led with seven nods. With 55 total career CMA Awards nominations, she also set a new record for female artists. In total, she went home with the award for Music Video of the Year. 

And after Garth Brooks pulled out of the running for this year's Entertainer of the Year award, all eyes were on Lambert, Underwood, Urban, Eric Church and Luke Combs to see who snagged the evening's top honor. 

See which of your favorite country music stars were crowned winners below:

Entertainer of the Year

WINNER: Eric Church

Luke Combs  

Miranda Lambert   

Carrie Underwood  

Keith Urban   

Single of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) 

"Beer Never Broke My Heart," Luke Combs 

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert 

WINNER: "The Bones," Maren Morris 

"I Hope," Gabby Barrett 

Album of the Year

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

Never Will, Ashley McBryde 

Old Dominion, Old Dominion 

WINNER: What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs 

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert 

Song of the Year

"Bluebird," Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert 

WINNER: "The Bones," Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz 

"Even Though I'm Leaving," Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher 

"I Hope You're Happy Now," Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton 

"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert   

Ashley McBryde  

WINNER: Maren Morris  

Kacey Musgraves  

Carrie Underwood  

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church   

WINNER: Luke Combs  

Thomas Rhett  

Chris Stapleton  

Keith Urban   

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A 

Little Big Town  

Midland  

WINNER: Old Dominion   

Rascal Flatts 

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn  

Brothers Osborne  

WINNER: Dan + Shay   

Florida Georgia Line  

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) 

"Be A Light," Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban 

"The Bones," Maren Morris with Hozier 

"Fooled Around And Fell In Love," Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack) 

WINNER: "I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice 

Music Video of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) 

WINNER: "Bluebird," Miranda Lambert 

"Homemade," Jake Owen 

"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice 

"Second One To Know," Chris Stapleton 

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen  

Ingrid Andress  

Gabby Barrett  

Carly Pearce  

WINNER: Morgan Wallen   

