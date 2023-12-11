celebrity babies

Ciara gives birth, welcomes baby with husband Russell Wilson

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson welcomed their third baby together, expanding their family that includes Sienna Princess, 6, and Win Harrison, 3, and the singer's son Future Zahir, 9, with ex Future.

By Gabrielle Chung | E! News

FILE - Russell Wilson and Ciara
Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ciara's family just leveled up.

The "Goodies" singer and her husband Russell Wilson welcomed a baby girl named Amora Princess Wilson, they announced on Dec. 11.

Alongside a photo of themselves holding the hands of their new daughter, who was adorably clad in a black onesie and knitted cap bearing her name, the couple wrote on Instagram, "We Love You so much!"

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

She joins 9-year-old brother Future Zahir — who Ciara shares with ex Future — as well as siblings Sienna Princess, 6, and Win Harrison, 3.

The baby news comes five days after Ciara proved that she was ready to pop, baring her baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Color Purple." Clad in an all-white ensemble from Georges Hobeika, the "Level Up" artist unbuttoned her top to show off her belly, which she decorated with flecks of metallic gold.

At the time, Ciara admitted that she wasn't 100% ready for her little one's big arrival.

Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj 2 hours ago

Nicki Minaj going on ‘Pink Friday 2' world tour in 2024. Here's when and where she's performing

Matthew Perry 3 hours ago

Jennifer Aniston says Matthew Perry was happy and healthy at the time of his death

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Cutest Pics

"The thing is, when you bring a new life, it's such a big responsibility," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I already have three babies right now and they're turnt. It's like the three stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like, 'What's that going to be like?'"

Ciara gave a not-so-subtle indication she and ex Future are not on the same page when it comes to co-parenting.

But her husband has been waiting to expand their family for quite some time. Last year, Wilson asked Ciara during her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "Can we have more babies?"

Laughing, Ciara told the Denver Broncos quarterback, who she wed in 2016, "We definitely can!"

"I'm down to do it again with you," Ciara told Wilson at the time.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

celebrity babies
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us