‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center' Lineup Revealed: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and More

The Rockefeller Center tree lighting marks the most wonderful time of the year, and performances from Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, the Radio City Rockettes and more will get everyone into the holiday spirit as part of the "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special.

Stefani and Shelton will perform a duet of their holiday single, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," to help kick off the holiday season during the 90th tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 30.

"This is one of those things you grew up hearing about," Stefani said. "I was from Los Angeles, so I never went to New York when I was a little girl. So it's even a bigger deal for me to be here and be part of this."

"Being in New York, it just feels so holiday," she continued. "It feels like every movie you watch growing up, and now I get to be part of that fabric."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special airs on Nov. 30 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. After the ceremony, the tree will be lit every day from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Savannah, Hoda, Craig and "Access Hollywood's" Mario Lopez are co-hosting the event. In addition to "The Voice" duo's duet, the special will also feature a performance from the Radio City Rockettes from their "Christmas Spectacular," plus a comedy bit from Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph.

Viewers will be treated to additional festive performances from Jimmie Allen, Andrea Bocelli along with Matteo Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Alicia Keys, the Muppets of Sesame Street, Dan + Shay, The Shindellas, Louis York and more.

Rockefeller Center has been placing Christmas trees in its plaza since 1931, and had its first tree lighting ceremony in 1933.

This year's tree, an 82-foot tall and 50-foot wide Norway spruce, hails from Queensbury, New York. The tree's owner, Neil Lebowitz, said he couldn't believe Rockefeller Center wanted his tree.

"The first thought that went through my mind was, 'Yeah, right,'" he told TODAY.

Lebowitz and his family donated the tree, which traveled 200 miles to the Big Apple and arrived at the plaza on Nov. 12, where workers have been preparing it for the lighting ceremony.

When lit, the tree will be decorated with over 50,000 multicolored LED lights and a three-dimensional Swarovski star, which weighs approximately 900 pounds and is covered in 3 million crystals.

The star will be put atop the tree during the lighting ceremony on Nov. 30, and it will shine bright for 24 hours straight on Christmas Day.

In some cities, the telecast will begin at 7 p.m. Check your local TV listings for details.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: