Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac Dies at 79

Christine McVie, the celebrated singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at 79, the band said Wednesday.

"There are no words to express our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the band's statement said.

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

She died after a short illness, according to her family.

A remarkable songwriter, McVie also penned some of the legendary band's biggest hits, including "Little Lies," "Everywhere," "Don't Stop," "Say You Love Me," and "Songbird."

She was with Fleetwood Mac from 1971 until 1998 and rejoined the band again in 2014.

McVie was born Christine Perfect in the Lake District of England in 1943.

