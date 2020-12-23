Chrissy Teigen Shares She “Never Will Be” Pregnant Again After Loss of Son Jack

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her body three months after the loss of her third child, Jack.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, the former model took to Instagram to share a personal progress report.

"This is me and my body, just yesterday," she wrote. "Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly.

She continued, "It's frustrating. But I'm proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx."

As many may recall, Chrissy revealed the heartbreaking news that she and her husband John Legend suffered a pregnancy loss back in October. Since then, the couple has been open and transparent about their loss and subsequent grief on social media.

Chrissy Teigen &John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

Weeks after the news was reported, the cookbook author updated her fans on Instagram, "We are quiet but we are okay, Love you all so much."

Following his powerful performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in October John penned a touching tribute to his wife on social media.

"This is for Chrissy," The Voice coach wrote. "I love and cherish you and our family so much. We've experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I'm in awe of the strength you've shown through the most challenging moments."

The Grammy winner continued, "What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We've experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we've deeply felt its inherent fragility."

Despite the devastating ordeal, both Chrissy and John have shared their reinforced sense of connection with each other and their children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

"I just know that I love my wife more than ever," the proud dad said during an interview with Good Morning America back in November. "We've been through so many challenges together, and they've made us stronger. And I know that doesn't always happen when people go through tragedy, but I feel like the challenges we've faced together have made us feel even more sure about who we are together as a couple and who we are as a family. And that when we commit to be together forever, we really hold that promise to heart and we take it seriously. And I feel like we're stronger together than we've ever been."