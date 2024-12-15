Saturday Night Live

Chris Rock takes shot at Jake Paul in ‘SNL' monologue: ‘I hate him'

The YouTuber fought boxing legend Mike Tyson during a Netflix live event last month.

By NBC Staff

Host Chris Rock
Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

This week's host of "Saturday Night Live," Chris Rock, didn't mince words during his monologue about YouTuber Jake Paul, who recently fought boxing legend Mike Tyson in a Netflix live event.

Rock, who was part of the "SNL" cast in the early 1990s, said during his monologue that "it has not been good for my people... Blacks."

"It's not been a good year. Kamala. Diddy. Jake Paul beating Mike Tyson," Rock said. "Who is this Jake Paul? A 27-year-old punching a 60-year-old man in the face. Is this what the white man has reduced himself to? Stop it."

"Who's next? Morgan Freeman?" Rock added jokingly. "I hate Jake Paul. I hate him like cocaine hates monogamy."

Paul, a popular YouTuber and brother of fellow YouTuber Logan Paul, defeated "The Hangover" star after eight rounds in the ring last month. Tyson, who retired from boxing in 2005, came out of retirement for the fight that ultimately garnered more than 100 million global viewers on Netflix.

Rock hosted alongside musical guest Gracie Abrams. Watch his full monologue below:

