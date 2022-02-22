Chris Noth Returns to Social Media Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth is back online.

The "And Just Like That..." star returned to Instagram on Feb. 16, breaking his months-long social media silence after multiple women publicly accused him of sexual assault and other misconduct. In his first post since December, Noth shared a photo of his 14-year-old son Orion playing basketball and wrote, "SWISH. It's a thrill to watch his love for basketball blossom."

Two days later, Noth celebrated his youngest son Keats' second birthday by posting a short tribute to the tot. Alongside a picture of their shadows, the actor -- he shares the boys with wife Tara Wilson -- wrote, "Feb 18- Happy Birthday little Keats- you have brought light and blue skies into our lives!"

His posts come just two months after The Hollywood Reporter published accounts from two women who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Noth in 2004 and 2015, respectively. According to the outlet, the two women, who used pseudonyms, do not know each other and had reached out separately to share their stories.

Burning Questions We Have About "And Just Like That..."

Shortly after the article was published, actress Zoe Lister-Jones came forward with allegations of misconduct against Noth, claiming that he was "sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter" when she worked at a club he owned. (A source close to Noth previously denied her claims, telling E! her allegations are "an obvious attempt to insert themselves into the conversation.")

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Shortly after, singer Lisa Gentile publicly alleged that Noth had "sexually victimized" her in 2002, four years after meeting him at a New York City restaurant.

For his part, Noth has denied the sexual assault allegations that were published by THR. In a statement to E! News, he said, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross."

Contending that the "encounters were consensual," Noth continued, "It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."