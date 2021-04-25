Chloe Zhao

Chloé Zhao Wins Best Director Oscar for ‘Nomadland'

Zhao has made history becoming just the second woman and the first woman of color to win the award

Chloe Zhao
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool

Chloé Zhao has made history at the Academy Awards.

Zhao won the Oscar for best director for “Nomadland,” becoming just the second woman and the first woman of color to win the award.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“My entire Nomadland company, what a crazy, once-in-a-lifetime journey we’ve all been on together,” Zhao said.

Entertainment News

12 mins ago

Regina King Reacts to Chauvin Verdict in Oscars Opening

oscars 2021 18 mins ago

Daniel Kaluuya Wins Best Supporting Actor Academy Award

Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win, for “The Hurt Locker,” in 2009.

This was the only year in Oscar history with two female nominees, Zhao and “Promising Young Woman” director Emerald Fennell. Only seven women have ever been nominated.

It was the first Oscar for the 39-year-old Zhao, who was born in Beijing and went to college and film school in the United States. “Nomadland” was her third feature.

The other nominees were Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari,” Thomas Vinterberg for “Another Round,” and David Fincher for “Mank.”

___

For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chloe ZhaoOscarsAcademy Awardsoscars 2021Nomadland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us