Chase Stokes Mourns Death of Outer Banks Stand-In Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash

Chase Stokes and the Outer Banks team are mourning the death of a stand-in killed in a hit-and-run accident.

According to investigators from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian was walking on a local road around 2:30 am July 5 when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the area. The pedestrian was then struck by another vehicle, which also left the scene, according to witness information. No charges have been filed and Charleston police continue to seek information on the initial vehicle involved.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, where he died. Kimmie Stewart Casting would later confirm the pedestrian's identity as Alexander "AJ" Jennings.

"AJ was a beautiful, kind soul and a bright light every day on set," the agency said in a Facebook post. "He moved to Charleston from New York to work as our John B photo double/stand in this season. I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ's sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Outer Banks is currently filming season 3 in Charleston, South Carolina and surrounding areas.

For Stokes, who plays lead character John B in the series, AJ's passing came as a complete surprise.

"Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does," he wrote on Instagram Stories July 6. "My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you'd come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art. Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless."

Stokes explained that the past day has been "a struggle to say the least."

"We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people and for that, Thank you AJ," he wrote. "Fly high angel."

According to Kimmie Stewart Casting, Netflix has grief counseling available for cast and crew members who wish to use it. E! News has reached out to the streaming service for comment and hasn't heard back.

"I am still at a loss of words how this happened &cannot imagine the pain his family is going through," the agency wrote on Facebook. "We will miss this amazing human &his infectious smile dearly."

