Chase Chrisley and fiancée Emmy Medders break up 9 months after engagement

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders will not be heading down the aisle together.

The "Growing Up Chrisley" star and the influencer have broken up nine months after getting engaged.

"Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," Chrisley wrote on his Instagram Story July 25. "We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Medders has not publicly commented on the split. However, she and Chrisley have wiped all traces of one another from their respective Instagram accounts and no longer follow each other.

Chrisley and Medders were first linked in 2020. According to Medders, she and the 27-year-old were "on and off" for a while before they had a "major breakup."

"I want to say it was two months, but it was probably more like two weeks," she recalled on an episode of Savannah Chrisley's "Unlocked" podcast in December. "It felt like two months for me."

Chrisley popped the question in October during a visit to the First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Nashville. As seen in since-deleted Instagram photos of the proposal, the "Chrisley Knows Best" alum led the 26-year-old down a trail of rose petals to a heart-shaped pile in the center of the field before getting down on one knee.

"I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," he wrote at the time. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

E! News has reached out to Chase and Emmy's reps for comment but hasn't heard back.