Charli XCX diagnosed with nerve damage in her neck: ‘I'm often in a lot of pain'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Charli XCX is not a girl, so confusing — she’s a girl, on the mend.

The “360” singer — who completed her joint Sweat tour with Troye Sivan in October — recently detailed the pain she now suffers from due to her onstage antics.

“I find the stage these days to be a very angry place for me,” she told Variety in an interview published Dec. 4. “I’ve done a lot of physical damage to my body from performing and I’m often in a lot of pain when I perform.”

In fact, Charli XCX (real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison) shared she’s rocked so hard that she’s injured herself, adding, “Genuinely, physically I have nerve damage in my neck from things that I’ve done on the stage.”

But the “Sympathy is a knife” artist — whose "Brat" album is nominated for seven Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year — also noted that giving her all on stage is part of her process.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

READ: Charli XCX debuts sequel to Ariana Grande's "Domingo" sketch on SNL

“For me to give a performance that I feel is good enough,” the 32-year-old continued, “I have to really physically throw myself around and that makes me very upset when I do it. So, it’s kind of this hellhole.”

“But being with Troye just softens that quite a lot,” she added, “and a lot of other people on the tour just made me feel a lot lighter.”

In fact, Charli XCX — who has collaborated with the “Rush” singer on multiple songs, including “1999” and “talk talk” — credits her and Troye’s friendship with helping her get through their recent tour following the success of her “brat summer.”

“I find touring really hard emotionally,” she explained, “and being with Troye just made that a lot easier and less of an emotional battle for me.”

“I think our cute off days actually were probably my most fun memory,” she said. “We became, actually, quite a nice little family on that tour.”