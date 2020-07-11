celebrity couples

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Getting Married

The couple announced their engagement Saturday in a pair of Instagram posts.

By Associated Press

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Saint Laurent fashion show.
Getty

Brooklyn Beckham, son of retired international soccer superstar David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and American actress Nicola Peltz have announced they're engaged.

Beckham and Peltz both posted the news on their Instagram accounts Saturday.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Beckham wrote. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day."

They posted the same picture of themselves standing in a field and embracing -- he wearing a blue suit and she in a yellow dress.

Peltz said in her post, "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side."

Victoria Beckham, a former member of the Spice Girls pop band, sent her congratulations via Instagram, saying "we could not be happier" that the couple is getting married.

Brooklyn Beckham is the eldest of David and Victoria Beckham's four children. Peltz's film credits include "The Last Airbender" and "Transformers: Age of Extinction."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

