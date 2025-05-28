Cassie Ventura gave birth on Tuesday, roughly two weeks after she took the stand as a witness in Sean Combs' federal sex trafficking trial, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News.

The baby is her third with her husband, Alex Fine. Ventura announced the pregnancy in an Instagram post featuring black and white photos of their family, including the couple's two young daughters.

The singer and model just spent nearly a week testifying in Combs' trial, recounting instances of rape and abuse she alleges she experienced at his hands.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Day 9 of Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial saw rapper Kid Cudi testify about his brief romance with Combs' now-ex girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Her civil lawsuit against the entertainment mogul in 2023 set off a firestorm of abuse allegations and lawsuits from others who alleged that they'd had similar experiences, leading to a federal investigation and charges against Combs that included sex trafficking.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Ventura and Combs settled her lawsuit the day after it was filed for $20 million, she revealed in court. He denied any wrongdoing.

Ventura was more than eight months pregnant when she took the stand on May 13. On her third day on the stand, lead prosecutor Maurene Comey called for a speedy cross-examination, predicting Ventura could have her baby over the weekend.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian agreed with the prosecutor that Ventura's presence in court should not be needed past May 16, sternly reminding the defense team that they had agreed to only a day and a half of cross-examining Ventura.

Marc Agnifilo, Combs' attorney, said that he might want Ventura to come back the following week if needed.

"In what universe did you not understand this is what was going to happen?" Subramanian asked Agnifilo in court. "You're not telling me this wasn't everyone's understanding that this witness was going to be done this week?"

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: