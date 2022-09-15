Cardi B

Cardi B Visits Her Former Middle School in the Bronx, Donates $100K

The rapper said she hopes the funds help students “stay out the streets"

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Cardi B was "born to flex" and her recent gift to her former middle school is just another example.

The Hip Hop star paid a visit to IS 232, the Alexander Macomb School in Morris Heights in the Bronx on Sept. 13 and surprised the students and staff with a $100,000 donation.

In an Instagram post, Cardi B shared about how kids in the Bronx have to "grow up quickly do to our circumstances and our environment." She continued, "Like a lot of these kids i went thru so much while I was going to school here. Experiences that changed me forever and made me who I am today."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cardi B was joined by New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks and K. Bain, the founder and executive director of Community Capacity Development, a nonprofit social justice organization. 

She said she hopes the donation can go toward creating after-school programs that will help kids "stay out the streets."

WNBC reporter Kay Angrum shared a video of the moment Cardi B entered the auditorium and surprised the students.

Entertainment News

Blake Lively

Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Cardi B

Cardi B Admits Orchestrating NYC Strip Club Attack, Throwing Bottles Near Sisters

“We are thrilled to welcome Cardi B back home to IS 232 in the Bronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater,” Schools Chancellor David Banks said in a statement. “Cardi B’s commitment of $100K for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights. Thank you, Cardi!”

This article tagged under:

Cardi BBronxrapperPhilanthropydonation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us