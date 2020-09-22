Cardi B, Sister Hennessy Carolina and Model Michelle Diaz Sued By Long Island Beachgoers

Beachoers on Long Island have filed a lawsuit against rapper Cardi B, her celeb sister Hennessy Carolina and model Michelle Diaz over an incident that occurred over Labor Day weekend.

Carolina is accused of assaulting, battering, threatening and defaming three people while at Smith Point Beach, according to the lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court on Friday. Cardi B and Diaz were also named in the lawsuit, for defamation and civil rights violations, according to the beachgoers' attorney John Ray.

The attorney said that the Suffolk County residents were at the beach with their families when Carolina went up to them "raging, spitting, insulting, assaulting, defaming and threatening them, all the while videotaping them, because one of them wore a MAGA hat,” said Ray. He accused Hennessy, Cardi B and Diaz of "deviously" editing video of the incident before they "published the edited version all over social media, across the world for all to see, and maliciously falsely labeled these residents and their families as ‘N…s’ and as racists."

Cardi B tweeted about the interaction on Sept. 6, saying in part "my sister can't go to the beach in the Hampton's wit (sic) out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple."

In the video posted, Hennessy can be heard arguing with two men and a woman while on the beach. Toward the end of the obscenity-laden video, the woman is seen flipping off Hennessy as she walks away.

Ray said "real threats of harm were made" and that his clients live "in fear now" with their reputations "ruined." He said they are seeking "substantial damages."

A press conference for Ray and the plaintiffs is scheduled for September 22 at noon.