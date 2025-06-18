Celebrity News

Cardi B shares first photos of 9-month-old daughter, Blossom

“It is you Miss Blossom Belles.”

By Elise Solé l TODAY

Cardi B
Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Cardi B showed her daughter Blossom’s darling face for the first time!

On June 17, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted the first snaps of her youngest daughter — and she’s as precious as her two older siblings.

“It is you Miss Blossom Belles,” Cardi B captioned an Instagram slideshow of her three children. Multiple photos show Blossom, who was born in September 2024, wearing a hot pink swimsuit and a floral scarf on her head.

In one, Cardi B holds Blossom in her arms while the pair laughs together. In all the pics, the little girl wears what appears to be a diamond bracelet.

Additional photos display Cardi B’s 6-year-old daughter, Kulture and her brother, 3-year-old Wave, enjoying a day at the pool.

Cardi B and her estranged husband, rapper Offset, share all three children.

Their third pregnancy was announced on Instagram, with Cardi B writing in part, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!”

Cardi B posted about her pregnancy after filing for divorce.

“This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable,” a rep for Cardi B told TODAY.com in an Aug. 1 statement.

After Blossom was born, Cardi B posted Instagram photos taken from her hospital bed.

“The prettiest lil thing,” Cardi B wrote on the post. 

