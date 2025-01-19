Caitlin Clark sits with Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs playoff game

There's a lot of star power in Kansas City. On the field, yes, but more so in a luxury suite.

Taylor Swift returned to her usual seat at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional round game against the Houston Texans, and this time she was joined by basketball star Caitlin Clark.

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark taking in the Chiefs game together 🤝#HOUvsKC | ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/U5EQAwg3WV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2025

The 14-time Grammy winner and WNBA Rookie of the Year sat next to one another and chatted during the game.

Clark, in September 2023, made a post on social media welcoming Swift to Chiefs' fandom after she attended her first game to support boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"Taylor Swift welcome to the good side #chiefskingdom," Clark wrote on X.

Taylor Swift welcome to the good side #chiefskingdom — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) September 24, 2023

Clark, in November, attended back-to-back "Eras Tour" concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Swift -- according to Time, which named Clark it's 2024 Athlete of the Year -- left a note for the Indiana Fever star. In it, Swift wrote how inspiring she is to watch, and invited Clark to attend a Chiefs game with her.

That invitation has been accepted, with Clark securing a seat for the Chiefs opening postseason game as they look to become the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Swift, in her note to Clark, also wrote that "Trav and I” were excited to attend a Fever game with her tour winding down. Looks like Clark now has to return the favor when the WNBA season begins in May.

