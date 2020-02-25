BTS Performs in NYC’s Grand Central Terminal, Talks New Music on ‘Tonight’

The K-pop group BTS, widely seen as the biggest music group on the planet, appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday night for an epic one-hour show filmed on the New York Subway and in Grand Central Terminal.

Fallon started the show with his classic opening monologue and a segment of "Thank You" notes, but this time instead of filming in the studio it was all done on a subway car packed with lucky audience members. The Roots were also on board.

Then, Fallon joined BTS in a separate subway car. He asked them what it's been like to be in the United States for the release of their newest album, "Map of the Soul: 7."

“The days never cease to amaze me. Every day is a surprise."

The seven members of BTS -- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- came from small towns in Korea, and are still surprised how well-known they've become in the seven years since they got together.

When asked what it means to see Americans listening to and singing their songs, they said it's incredible since most don't even speak their language.

BTS told Fallon they first performed in front of a crowd of about 300, and they cried after the show.

"Everything happened so fast. It was overwhelming."

In the next segment, Fallon read questions fans submitted on Twitter, including how they write their music, what they do before they get on stage, and which celebrity they would most like to meet. See the rest of the interview here:

Fallon and BTS also competed in a series of mini tournament-style games called Subway Olympics.

Next, Fallon took the group to Katz's Delicatessen in the Lower East Side for a classic New York meal. Not only did BTS get to try the famous food, but they also helped make and serve sandwiches.

And finally, BTS wrapped the show with an epic performance in a closed down Grand Central Terminal.