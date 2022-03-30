Actor Bruce Willis, 67, has been diagnosed with aphasia and is stepping away from his acting career according to statements posted by his family on Wednesday.

Rumer WIllis, the daughter Willis shares with actress Demi Moore posted the news on Instagram and shared that his diagnosis is "is impacting his cognitive abilities."

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that." The post, which was signed "Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn," read.

Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, and Demi Moore both also shared the message on their Instagram accounts.

Bruce Willis' decades-long career has made him a household name. He is best known for his roles in "Die Hard," "Pulp Fiction" and numerous additional titles that have helped catapult him into the spotlight.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.