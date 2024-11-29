Bruce Willis' daughters share sweet photos of spending Thanksgiving with their dad

Bruce Willis shared a special moment with two of his daughters on Thanksgiving.

On the holiday, Tallulah, 30, and Scout, 33, shared a joint post on Instagram of them cuddling up on the couch next to their dad. In the photos, Bruce Willis held a gift that said “Best Dad Ever," and the girls wrote the caption, “Grateful.”

"You can tell that he feels your love. ❤️," one fan commented.

Another wrote, "This makes me happy and somber. Missing my own dad who has dementia. ❤️."

A third added, "Yall rule for sharing glimpses of your amazing father with us."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

A few days prior, Tallulah Willis shared a throwback photo that she took with her dad and mom Demi Moore at her older sister Rumer's 30th birthday party. Rumer is now 36.

"I love this photo of me and my parents!!!" she captioned the picture of her, Bruce Willis and Moore posing in what appeared to be a photo booth six years ago. "How cute!!"

In 2022, Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia. Then, in 2023, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, revealed he’d been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a degenerative disease that primarily affects communication and behavior, as opposed to memory, like other types of dementia.

In September, Tallulah Willis shared an update on her dad's health when she stopped by TODAY to reflect on her father's condition.

“He’s doing stable, which, in this situation is good and is hard,” she said. “There’s painful days, but there’s so much love.”

“It’s really shown me to not take any moment for granted, and I really do think that we’d be best friends,” the "Bandits" actor continued. “I think he’s very proud of me. You have to be in the moment. You have to be present.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: