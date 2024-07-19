Bruce Springsteen is officially a billionaire

Originally appeared on E! Online

Bruce Springsteen is giving a whole new meaning to being "The Boss."

The "Dancing in the Dark" singer has officially crossed over into billionaire territory thanks to his storied career over the last six decades.

The 74-year-old's fortune is currently estimated at $1.1 billion, according to Forbes, noting that the figure is on the conservative side. As for how he's amassed his vast fortune, the magazine cited his 140 million albums sold worldwide, in addition to his best selling autobiography, Born to Run, as well as his sold-out Broadway show, Springsteen on Broadway.

And of course, it helped that the "Streets of Philadelphia" singer sold his music catalog to Sony in 2021, earning him a lump sum of $500 million. The Grammy winner has also continued touring well into his 70s, playing 3-hour long shows night after night, most recently in Stockholm for the European leg of his 2024 tour, which he and the E Street Band will continue in Bergen, Norway in a few short days.

But Springsteen is far from the only musician to join the billionaire ranks as, Taylor Swift and Rihanna both are card-carrying members of the exclusive list.

The "Fortnight" singer is currently estimated to have a net worth of $1.3 billion, and was the first musician to make the list solely from her music, which includes both album sales and ticket sales for her current 'Eras Tour."

As for Rihanna, she was able to achieve her estimated $1.4 billion net worth thanks in part to Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH — whose CEO Bernard Arnault is currently ranked as the third richest person in the world with $188.3 billion.

