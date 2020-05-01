Broadway’s Nick Cordero’s Lungs ‘Severely Damaged’ From Coronavirus, Wife Says

Amid his ongoing battle with coronavirus, Broadway star Nick Cordero's lungs are severely damaged, so much so that doctors are comparing the 41-year-old's respiratory organs to those of someone who has been smoking for 50 years.

This news comes more than a week after Cordero had one of his legs amputated due to blood clots that formed while he spent weeks unconscious and on a ventilator in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The Tony-nominated actor has yet to wake up.

The Broadway star's wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots, provided an update on his condition on her Instagram story Thursday, explaining that he had “been thrown every curve ball he could be thrown."

“Yesterday was a very hard day," she said. "He started off with low blood count. Luckily, Nick’s CT scans came back clear of internal bleeding as of now, so that was a huge blessing,"

“However, we did learn that due to COVID, Nick’s lungs are severely damaged to look almost like he’s been a smoker for 50 years, they said, they’re that damaged," she said. "There are holes in his lungs where obviously you don’t want holes to be.”

Kloots added that doctors discovered this when Cordero’s oxygen count went down and they cleaned out his lungs. She said the plan now is to scan his lungs with ink and light so they can get a better picture of what is going on.

Despite the dire update, Kloots is remaining optimistic, explaining that her husband’s doctor is “absolutely wonderful" and has the best bedside manner.

“He told me if Nick was in his 70s, we’d be having a different conversation. He’s 41, he’s been fighting really hard," she shared.

“He told me if it was his brother in there, he would not be giving up hope, so I’m not giving up hope."

