Britney Spears' ‘The Woman in Me' memoir has a release date—and its sooner than you might think

For those seeking more Britney Spears, you won't be disappointed.

More than one year after the "Gimme More" singer teased she was writing a book about her life, her highly-anticipated memoir "The Woman in Me" is officially set to hit shelves on October 24, 2023, the singer's rep confirmed to E! News.

Spears also gave followers a peek at the book, posting a video of the book's cover as well as the note, "It's coming.. my story, on my terms, at last. Are you ready?"

The cover of the book—which is being released through Simon & Schuster's Gallery Books—featuring a black and white photo from the early aughts of a topless Spears wrapping her arms around one another as she gazes into the camera. She captioned the July 11 post with a simple "10.24.23" in reference to the release date.

"Britney's compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery," Gallery Books' Senior Vice President and Publisher, Jennifer Bergstrom, told People in a statement that same day. "I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact—and will be the publishing event of the year."

Bergstrom added, "We couldn't be more proud to help her share her story at last."

And the memoir promises to dive deep into the "Baby One More Time" singer's life and career—from her days as a rising pop star to the more than a decade spent under a conservatorship.

"In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court," the synopsis noted, referring to when the Grammy winner asked a judge to end her conservatorship. "The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others."

"The Woman in Me" reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history, at last."

Spears first revealed her writing endeavors to Instagram followers back in April 2022, five months after a judge formally terminated her 13 year conservatorship.

"Well I'm writing a book at the moment and it's actually healing and therapeutic... it's also hard bringing up past events in my life," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "I've never been able to express openly!!! I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young with those events took place."