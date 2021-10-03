Britney Spears Says She Still Has ‘Healing to Do' After Father's Conservatorship Suspension

Britney Spears is focusing on "healing" following her father's suspension as her conservator, a move she requested from a California judge after 13 years of being under his control.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled in the singer's favor last week to suspend James "Jamie" Spears as his daughter's conservator of the estate, describing the arrangement "toxic." Britney Spears said in a June testimony that her father ruined her life through his role in the conservatorship, alleging that he took pleasure in controlling her and in her pain.

But it appears that she is now feeling better in the wake of her father's suspension.

