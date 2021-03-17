Britney Spears

Britney Spears Legal Team Wants Former Conservator to Serve With Father Jamie Spears

Britney Spears' attorney said he plans to file a petition to bring Jodi Montgomery, who took on her case in 2019, to the conservatorship permanently

Britney Spears’ attorney plans to file a petition to bring back a former conservator to work with her father and another co-conservator to manage the pop star's career and estate.

In a brief hearing Wednesday, Samuel D. Ingham III told the court he intended to file a petition to bring Jodi Montgomery on as a permanent conservator to his client's case. Montgomery was temporarily in charge of Britney Spears' estate after her father, Jamie Spears, took a break for personal health reasons.

Jamie Spears has been his daughter’s conservator since 2008, and was briefly her sole conservator in 2019 after the resignation of his former co-conservator, Andrew Wallet. Later that same year, Jamie Spears took a break from controlling her estate due to his health and Montgomery stepped in as a professional conservator.

Ingham then argued last year that Britney Spears would rather Montgomery remain in control of her estate and asked the court to remove Jamie Spears from her case. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied the request to remove Jamie Spears in November but did appoint financial institution Bessemer Trust as co-conservator.

The pending petition from Ingham does not appear intended to remove Jamie Spears from his daughter's case, based on the short statement he made in court on Wednesday. Ingham declined to comment to NBC News on Wednesday.

