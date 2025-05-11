Brenda Song reveals Mother's Day tradition with Macaulay Culkin and sons

Originally appeared on E! Online

Brenda Song cherishes the little moments with her family.

Just as her mother had done throughout her childhood, the Disney Channel alum celebrates Mother’s Day alongside her husband Macaulay Culkin and sons Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2, with a tradition that has been passed down for generations.

“My mom loves gardens and gardening,” Song told E! News’ Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview, “so we always find a botanical garden somewhere in L.A., or we go to the same one.”

Over the years, the tradition has come to involve her sons as well as “generational moms,” including Culkin’s mom Patricia Brentrup. And while the fresh air and beautiful scenery is definitely a highlight of the day, the "Suite Life of Zack & Cody" alum expressed that the true joy comes from the quality time they all get to spend together.

“It's just about spending time with your loved ones,” Song gushed. “That's what's really special about it.”

“We've kind of kept it in the family,” she explained, adding that the occasion was always extra special when her grandma was able to pay them a visit. “It's really small, but it's really special to us.”

In addition to their annual family outing, the mom of two has also come to rely on a routine that makes it easier to spend more time with her kids on a daily basis. After all, her toddlers have been growing up before her very eyes.

“I lean on DoorDash way too much,” Song quipped, “especially in the day and age where I'm trying to juggle being a mom and also working and finding the time.”

Because in the midst of juggling it all, the 37-year-old admitted that spending 24 hours a day with her kids can still feel too short.

“I'm enjoying every minute,” she shared. “No matter how much time you spend with your kids, it'll never be enough.”

In fact, the "Running Point" actress would rather “cut corners everywhere else” in her life to experience every single moment of their childhood—even if that means losing out on sleep and rushing around to get things done.

“I feel like every week it's a new milestone,” she said. “They're into something one week, the next, they’re into something else. Seeing both my kids playing soccer, I'm just like, ‘I remember when you were in my belly.’”

