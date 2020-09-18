Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Flirty ‘Fast Times' Table Read Had Fans Swooning

All right Aniston!

Jennifer Aniston's flirty scene with ex-husband Brad Pitt was a highlight of a star-studded virtual table read of the classic 1982 teen movie "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" on Thursday, exciting fans who can't get enough of seeing them together again in any capacity.

Aniston, 51, played Linda Barrett, who was immortalized by Phoebe Cates in the original film, while Pitt, 56, played Brad Hamilton, who was portrayed by Judge Reinhold in the movie.

Aniston and Pitt re-created the famous dream sequence scene where Brad imagines a bikini-clad Linda seducing him as she climbs out of the swimming pool at his house.

"Hi, Brad," Aniston as Linda said to Pitt. "You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?"

Just like in the movie, it ends awkwardly when Linda barges into the bathroom to interrupt Brad's dream and catch him in a compromising position.

"Doesn't anybody f-- knock any more?!" Pitt as Brad says.

Pitt and Aniston were joined in the reading by John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, Ray Liotta, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, Dane Cook, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, and the original Jeff Spicoli himself, Sean Penn, who played the pizza guy who delivers a pie to Spicoli during Mr. Hand's class in the table read.

LaBeouf handled the honor of playing Spicoli and went full method, going shirtless and smoking throughout the event.

The event was created to raise money for the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, which Penn founded.

The whole table read was narrated by Morgan Freeman, who had the blush-worthy duty of introducing the famous scene re-created by Aniston and Pitt.

The brief moment between the former couple had fans loving every second.

This will definitely stop everyone obsessing over Brad and Jen reunions. #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/lVeCNdxNC0 — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) September 18, 2020

"This will definitely stop everyone obsessing over Brad and Jen reunions. #FastTimesLive" one fan jokingly tweeted.

"Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are singlehandedly saving 2020 for me #FastTimesLive," another wrote.

They weren't the only ones eating up the moment, as Roberts flashed her famous smile as she soaked it in.

julia roberts watching jen aniston and brad pitt’s scene is priceless tho 😭😂 #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/s2pmcLe3af — thay 🦙 (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

The couple, who were married from 2000-2005, also greeted each other earlier in the table read.

"Hi Aniston," Pitt said.

"Hi Pitt," she replied.

"How you doing?" he said.

"Good honey, how are you?" she said.

"I'm alright," he answered.

It was the latest fun moment between the two, who ruled the internet for a night in January when they were photographed together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Earlier in January, Aniston smirked at Pitt's speech at the Golden Globe Awards, and Pitt was asked by "Entertainment Tonight" ahead of the ceremony if he would welcome bumping into Aniston during the show.

"I'll run into Jen,'' he said. "She's a good friend."

When they steered out of the friend zone for a minute while playing Linda and Brad on Thursday, it let fans dreaming of a reunion enjoy their flirty moment.

In the words of Jeff Spicoli, "Awesome! Totally awesome!"

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: