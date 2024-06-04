Celebrity News

‘Boy Meets World' star Trina McGee is pregnant at 54

"Boy Meets World" alum Trina McGee — Rider Strong's love interest on three seasons of the beloved sitcom — is expecting her fourth baby at what she called the "tender age" of 54.

By Gabrielle Chung | E!

Actress Trina McGee
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Trina McGee is preparing for when baby meets world.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

After all, the "Boy Meets World" alum — who played Angela Moore, the love interest of Rider Strong's Shawn Hunter character, on the last three seasons of the coming-of-age sitcom — is pregnant with her fourth baby.

"At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant," she wrote on Instagram June 3. "Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."

The pregnancy announcement comes shortly after McGee bared her baby belly in a photo taken at Malacate Beach, Belize. In the snapshot, the actress — wearing a blue crop top and white maxi skirt — held dessert in her hand, writing in the caption, "If I show up at your door with a coconut cake we bout to have fun."

After a fan commented about her noticeable "bump," McGee wrote back, "Yup."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

McGee is already mom to three kids, two of whom she shares with ex-husband Randall Courtland Davis. She has been married to actor-producer Marcello Thedford for 16 years, according to People, after the pair first met over two decades ago while filming the 1996 Sylvester Stallone flick "Daylight."

Entertainment News

Kardashians 7 hours ago

Kris Jenner reflects on friend Nicole Brown Simpson's murder 30 years ago

Celebrity News 7 hours ago

Katy Perry edits Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech to kick off Pride Month

2024 Celebrity Babies

In March, the couple relocated from the San Diego area to Belize to build what McGee described as an "eco resort" on 10 acres of land. They are currently in the process of renovating a cafe called Sisters.

"Building is not just about shelter," McGee shared in an April 2 post on TikTok, where she and Thedford have been documenting their construction journey. "It's about realizing dreams, making statements, creating space where it happens."

Jennifer Lopez surprisingly announced that she was canceling her "This Is Me…Now" tour on Friday amid continuing rumors that her and Ben Affleck's marriage is on the rocks.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us