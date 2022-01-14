Bob Saget Laid to Rest Nearly One Week After His Death

Bob Saget's friends and family gathered to say their final goodbyes to one of their favorite humans in history.

On Friday, Jan. 14, five days after his untimely death, the beloved "Full House" star was laid to rest at a funeral service in Los Angeles. Among those in attendance were the comedian's wife, Kelly Rizzo, his three daughters--Aubrey Saget, Jennifer Belle Saget and Lara Melanie Saget, whose mom is Sherri Kramer--as well as members of his "Full House" family.

Saget's longtime friend, John Stamos attended the event alongside their co-stars Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

Ahead of the funeral, Stamos tweeted that this would be the "hardest" day of his life. "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change," he wrote, "courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference."

Authorities previously confirmed that Saget, who had been on his stand-up comedy tour prior to his passing, was found dead on Sunday, Jan. 9, in a Florida hotel room. "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Shortly after news of Saget's death emerged, his friends, fans and colleagues took to social media to honor him. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," Stamos tweeted. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

In addition to Stamos, the entire "Full House" cast--including the Olsens--released a moving statement. "Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family," the message, posted to Instagram, read. "And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."

The Olsens, who portrayed Saget's youngest "Full House" daughter, Michelle Tanner, also reflected on their relationship with him in a statement to E! News.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," they began. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

Saget's family also released a statement about his heartbreaking death. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the message read. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

The day after Saget's death, his wife shared a moving tribute to her late husband. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," Rizzo, a blogger and TV host, said in a Jan. 10 statement to E! News. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

"When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world," she continued. "Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well."