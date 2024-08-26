Blake Lively celebrates birthday with Taylor Swift and more stars

Originally appeared on E! Online

Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift just got several members of her celebrity squad together to help celebrate one of her best friends — Blake Lively.

The Grammy winner hosted several of her pals at her Rhode Island mansion this weekend, including the "It Ends With Us" actress, who celebrated her 37th birthday Aug. 25.

Also among Swift's house guests: Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds, the "Blank Space" singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce, his brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes, and Bradley Cooper, as seen in photos TMZ and the Daily Mail posted.

Swift, 34, and Lively have been friends for almost a decade. The singer included the voice of the actress and Reynolds' eldest daughter James on her Reputation album track "Gorgeous" and gave the 9-year-old and sisters Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, shoutouts on her folklore song "Betty."

Swift recently began a two-month hiatus from her "Eras tour," which had included visits from all of her recent weekend guests, including Kelce, who attended more than a dozen of her concerts.

The singer, who has hosted multiple Fourth of July parties at her Rhode Island home for her friends over the years, was last seen with the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end backstage at her show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany July 18.

Kelce and Mahomes are currently preparing for the start of the NFL's regular season on Sept. 5 and finished their last pre-season game Aug. 22, which they lost to the Chicago Bears.

Swift who has been dating Kelce for about a year, had attended most of the Chiefs' games last season, including with friends such as Lively and Reynolds. In February, the "Gossip Girl" alum also joined the "Style" singer at the 2024 Super Bowl, which the Kansas City team won against the San Francisco 49ers.