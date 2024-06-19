Billy Ray Cyrus' estranged wife Firerose accuses him of domestic abuse

Originally appeared on E! Online

Firerose is leveraging new allegations.

The singer (real name Johanna Rosie Hodges) accused estranged husband Billy Ray Cyrus of abusing her during their relationship, which ended in May when he filed for divorce after seven months of marriage.

Firerose, 36, alleged the Hannah Montana alum was "unpredictable and volatile," according to court documents filed June 14 and obtained by People.

The country singer took a walk down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of when Miley Cyrus used to be young on Instagram.

"Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse," her attorneys wrote in the document. "Wife was subjected to Husband's persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife."

In response to the filing, Cyrus' lawyers issued a statement to E! News alleging that Firerose — who Cyrus has accused of defrauding him into marriage — tried to reconcile with him after the breakup.

"We regret that Ms. Hodges has chosen to litigate this 7-month marriage in the press," his lawyers Rose Palermo and Jason Talley said in a statement, "and has left Mr. Cyrus with no recourse but to set the record straight."

According to the attorneys, Firerose sent a handwritten note and text to Cyrus expressing her love.

His lawyers said her allegation is "confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only two days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage."

"If Mr. Cyrus was truly guilty of the allegations that Ms. Hodges alleges in her pleadings, then it is mindboggling to try and explain why she would want to return to live with him," the attorneys continued. "Furthermore, she was pleading with him to give her a chance to explain everything to him."

E! News has reached out to Firerose's attorney for comment but hasn't heard back.

Cyrus—who shares kids Trace, 35, Miley, 31, Braison, 30, and Noah, 24, with ex Tish Cyrus—ended his romance with Firerose on May 22, per his divorce filing obtained by E! News June 11.

The 62-year-old cited "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reason for their split and requested an annulment, saying that "consent to marriage was obtained by fraud."

The day after their breakup, Cyrus filed a temporary restraining order against her.

He alleged that Firerose spent $96,986 on 37 unauthorized charges on his business account in weeks leading up to the breakup, including payments of over $70,000 to her attorneys, per legal documents obtained by People.

However, Firerose's lawyers labeled the accusation as "untrue" in a response to the filing.

"Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage," her lawyers wrote, per People. "Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off."