Billy Joel postpones concert dates due to ‘medical condition' and surgery

If you haven't seen Billy Joel in concert for the longest time and had tickets to one of his upcoming shows, you will have wait even longer to get your shot at seeing the Piano Man in action.

The famed Long Island singer announced on social media on Tuesday that he had a "medical condition" that would force him to postpone shows for four months. The post said Joel had surgery and would do physical therapy as he recovers.

The crooner expects to make a full recovery, but still had to push back more than half a dozen concerts he had scheduled through June.

"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans," Joel said in a statement.

The tour is set to pick back up at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 5.

