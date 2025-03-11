Music & Musicians

Billy Joel postpones concert dates due to ‘medical condition' and surgery

By NBC New York Staff

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 09: Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If you haven't seen Billy Joel in concert for the longest time and had tickets to one of his upcoming shows, you will have wait even longer to get your shot at seeing the Piano Man in action.

The famed Long Island singer announced on social media on Tuesday that he had a "medical condition" that would force him to postpone shows for four months. The post said Joel had surgery and would do physical therapy as he recovers.

The crooner expects to make a full recovery, but still had to push back more than half a dozen concerts he had scheduled through June.

"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans," Joel said in a statement.

The tour is set to pick back up at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 5.

Here is a list of the shows that have been rescheduled:

Venue - CityOriginal Concert DateRescheduled Date
Rogers Centre - TorontoMarch 15, 2025March 14, 2026
Ford Field - DetroitMarch 29, 2025Nov. 15, 2025
JMA Wireless Dome - SyracuseApril 11, 2025April 10, 2026
American Family Field - MilwaukeeApril 26, 2025TBD
Bank of America Stadium - CharlotteMay 10, 2025July 3, 2026
Rice Eccles Stadium - Salt Lake CityMay 23, 2025May 22, 2026
Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - EdinburghJune 7, 2025June 6, 2026
Anfield Stadium - LiverpoolJune 21, 2025June 20, 2026

