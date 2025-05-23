Billy Joel announced Friday that he's canceling all scheduled concerts at his doctors' orders, following a recent diagnosis of an uncommon condition exacerbated by recent concert performances, according to a statement.

The condition, normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), is a disorder where fluid buildup in or around the brain disrupts brain function, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Joel's team says his recent performances have worsened it, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.

Joel is undergoing physical therapy and taking heed of doctors' instructions not to perform during his recovery period. It's not clear how long that will take. So what is NPH? More on Joel's canceled NYC area shows here.

What is normal pressure hydrocephalus?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, NPH is when extra cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain's ventricles. It can affect functions like concentration, memory and movement and lead to cognitive impairment.

Oftentimes, symptoms are similar to dementia, and NPH may be misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's disease or Parkinson's disease. In the case of NPH, though, the condition is sometimes reversible.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, NPH is relatively rare, affecting about 0.2% of people between ages 70 and 80 and about 5.9% of people older than 80. It's thought to be rare in people younger than 65 (0.003%).

Joel just celebrated his 76th birthday earlier this month.

Common symptoms include trouble with walking-related movements, urinary incontinence and cognitive difficulties, the Cleveland Clinic says. Symptoms start gradually and worsen over three to six months, it adds.

About half of NPH cases are idiopathic, according to the Cleveland Clinic, meaning they happen for unknown reasons. Age-related issues are thought to be a factor. Those cases are usually treatable.

The other half of the time, another condition may affect fluid buildup in and around the brain. Those include brain aneurysm, tumors, bleeding, infections, stroke or traumatic brain injuries. This kind of NPH can be reversible, but only if the underlying condition causing it is reversible.

NPH is diagnosed using a number of methods, including a physical and neurological examination, diagnostic imaging and lab tests (spinal tap). The disorder does not respond to medications, though medication may alleviate some symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

