Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and More Live Stream From Their Homes for Coronavirus Benefit

Pop stars like Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Mariah Carey will live stream performances from their homes on Sunday as part of a coronavirus benefit concert held by iHeart Radio and FOX.

The hour-long "FOX presents The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America" will be a free live stream hosted by Elton John and joined by a number of famous singers, who will all stream from their respective homes.

Celebrities will pay tribute to the frontline workers and responders who are working to care for people affected by coronavirus, according to a release from iHeart Radio.

The benefit will allow viewers to help support two charities that support those battling the pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.

