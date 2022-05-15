Billboard Music Awards 2022: See the Full List of Winners

The winners of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards are here. The Weeknd led the pack with 17 nominations while Doja Cat, who recently won a Grammy for her and SZA's hit “Kiss Me More,” followed close behind with 14.

Additional familiar names on the nominee list included Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, and Kanye "Ye" West, who are each a finalist in 13 categories. West is a finalist for top Christian artist and top gospel artist and his album "Donda" is nominated for top rap album, top Christian album and top gospel album.

Continue reading to see if your favorite artists won an award this year.

Full List of 2022 Billboard Music Awards Nominees

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

WINNER: Drake

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

WINNER: Drake

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

WINNER: BTS

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

WINNER: BTS

Adele

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist

WINNER: Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

WINNER: The Weeknd

Givēon

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

WINNER: Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

WINNER: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

WINNER: Drake

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

WINNER: Drake

Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

WINNER: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

WINNER: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

WINNER: Glass Animals

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

WINNER: Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

WINNER: Eslabon Armado

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

WINNER: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

WINNER: Ye

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Ye

Top Gospel Artist

WINNER: CeCe Winans

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, "SOUR"

Adele, "30"

Doja Cat, "Planet Her"

Drake, "Certified Lover Boy"

Morgan Wallen, "Dangerous: The Double Album"

Olivia Rodrigo, "SOUR"

Top Soundtrack

WINNER: "Encanto"

"Arcane League of Legends"

"Encanto"

"In The Heights"

"Sing 2"

"tick, tick…BOOM!"

Top R&B Album

WINNER: Doja Cat, "Planet Her"

Doja Cat, "Planet Her"

Givēon, "When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "An Evening With Silk Sonic"

Summer Walker, "Still Over It"

The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"

Top Rap Album

WINNER: Drake, "Certified Lover Boy"

Drake, "Certified Lover Boy"

Moneybagg Yo, "A Gangsta’s Pain"

Rod Wave, "SoulFly"

The Kid LAROI, "F*ck Love"

Ye, "Donda"

Top Country Album

WINNER: Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor’s Version)"

Florida Georgia Line, "Life Rolls On"

Lee Brice, "Hey World"

Taylor Swift, "Fearless (Taylor’s Version)"

Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor’s Version)"

Walker Hayes, "Country Stuff: The Album"

Top Rock Album

WINNER: twenty one pilots, "Scaled and Icy"

AJR, "OK Orchestra"

Coldplay, "Music of the Spheres"

Imagine Dragons, "Mercury – Act 1"

John Mayer, "Sob Rock"

twenty one pilots, "Scaled and Icy"

Top Latin Album

WINNER: Karol G, "KG0516"

Eslabon Armado, "Corta Venas"

J Balvin, "Jose"

Kali Uchis, "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞"

Karol G, "KG0516"

Rauw Alejandro, "Vice Versa"

Top Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: Illenium, "Fallen Embers"

C418, Minecraft – "Volume Alpha"

FKA twigs, "Caprisongs"

Illenium, "Fallen Embers"

Porter Robinson, "Nurture"

Rüfüs Du Sol, "Surrender"

Top Christian Album

WINNER: Ye, "Donda"

Carrie Underwood, "My Savior"

CeCe Winans, "Believe for It"

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, "Old Church Basement"

Phil Wickham, "Hymn of Heaven"

Ye, "Donda"

Top Gospel Album

WINNER: Ye, "Donda"

CeCe Winans, "Believe for It"

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, "Old Church Basement"

Maverick City Music, "Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition"

Maverick City Music & Upperroom, "move your heart."

Ye, "Donda"

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song

WINNER: BTS, “Butter”

BTS, “Butter”

BTS, “Permission to Dance”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song

WINNER: Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

BTS, “Butter”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”



The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Viral Song (NEW)

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Gayle, “abcdefu”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top R&B Song

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”

Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”

Top Rap Song

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Polo G, “Rapstar”

Top Country Song

WINNER: Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song

WINNER: Måneskin, “Beggin’”

Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Spot”

Top Latin Song

WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”

Tiësto, “The Business”

Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”

Top Christian Song

WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”

Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”

Ye, “Hurricane”

Ye, “Moon”

Ye, “Off The Grid”

Ye, “Praise God”

Top Gospel Song

WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “Jireh”

Ye, “Hurricane”

Ye, “Moon”

Ye, “Off the Grid”

Ye, “Praise God”