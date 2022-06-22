Bill Nye Marries Journalist Liza Mundy in Intimate Outdoor Ceremony

This news isn't rocket science: Bill Nye is married!

The "Science Guy" star wed author Liza Mundy last month at the Enid A. Haupt Garden outside the Smithsonian Institute's Castle in Washington, D.C., People reports.

The bride wore a satin, sleeveless dress -- complete with a mermaid hemline, train and sparkly belt -- while the groom donned a black tuxedo along with an orange boutonniere on his lapel, his father's cufflinks and, of course, his signature bowtie.

After the couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends and their officiant "Star Trek" alum Robert Picardo, Nye and Mundy celebrated with a reception, where they had their first dance to Sam Cooke's version of "Wonderful World," People reports. (Although, we can only hope the "Science Guy" theme song was also played at some point in the night.)

So, how did the science educator and the journalist meet? Mundy mentioned Nye's mother, Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye, in her 2017 book "Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II." Nye then reportedly sent her an email and a bond was formed.

However, Nye and Mundy have kept much of their relationship private. In fact, they've made only a handful of red carpet appearances together, with their first appearing to be at the Captain Planet Foundation 30th Anniversary Gala in March and their most recent being at the premiere of his new Peacock series "The End Is Nye" in June.

