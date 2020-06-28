Beyoncé

Beyoncé Releasing Visual Album ‘Black Is King,' Based on ‘Lion King' Music, on Disney Plus

The visual album is a "celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience," according to a press release

Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Beyoncé is set to release a new visual album, "Black is King," based on music from last year's album “The Lion King: The Gift,” on Disney Plus on July 31.

The 24-time Grammy Award winner wrote, produced, and directed the visual album, which is being released around the anniversary of the 2019 film version of "The Lion King," in which Beyoncé starred as Nala.

The visual album, announced on Saturday and filmed over the course of a year, will reimagine lessons of "The Lion King" for an audience of "young kings and queens in search of their own crowns," according to a press release by Disney Plus and Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment.

The visual album is described as a "celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience" and "an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence."

