Beyoncé announces ‘Cowboy Carter' tour ahead of Grammys night

Beyoncé announced a new tour early Sunday in a social media post with the caption "COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025" and a video displaying a lit up sign with a similar message.

The homepage of her website was updated to display the same graphics. No additional information, including tour dates, has been shared.

The news comes after Beyoncé postponed an announcement set for Jan. 14 due to the California wildfires and said her charity, BeyGOOD, was donating $2.5 million to support families in Altadena and Pasadena.

Beyoncé first performed songs from her album “Cowboy Carter” during the halftime show of a Houston Texans-Baltimore Raven game on Christmas Day.

The game was streamed on Netflix and the performance became available as a standalone special on the streaming platform.

In a post on X at midnight, Netflix wrote “Look at that horse,” a reference to the song “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’” off “Cowboy Carter,” followed by a link to the watch the halftime show.

The last 15 seconds of the Netflix special now features flashing colors to the song, followed by a black screen with the phrase "Cowboy Carter Tour." It was not immediately clear when the clip was added.

Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s label, responded to the post by Netflix, saying "Saddle up, see y’all on the road."

Two years ago, the announcement of her “Renaissance World Tour” was also made at the beginning of February, which coincides with the beginning of Black History Month.

Beyoncé's announcement comes early on the day of the 67th Grammy Awards, where “Cowboy Carter" earned 11 Grammy nominations, including for the awards show's top prize: album of the year.

The album’s lead single, “Texas Hold ’Em,” which is nominated for record of the year and song of the year, has already achieved double platinum status.

“Cowboy Carter” was released in March and is Beyoncé’s eighth straight studio album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 album chart. It also topped the chart’s Top Country Albums, which made her the first Black woman to lead the country album list.

