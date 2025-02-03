Beyonce ‘Cowboy Carter' tour includes 4 stops at MetLife; see dates, cities here

Fresh off her historic Grammy wins, Beyonce announced the tour days for her "Cowboy Carter" show, which she'll take on the road starting this spring. It includes four nights of performances at MetLife Stadium.

Beyonce announced the launch of the 2025 ahead of Sunday's Grammys. Tickets are not yet available, but users can sign up for information on the pre-sale. The tour includes multiple U.S. cities with stops abroad in London and Paris before closing out the circuit back home.

See the full list of tour dates below:

April 28: Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

May 1: Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

May 4: Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

May 7: Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

May 15: Chicago, Soldier Field

May 17: Chicago, Soldier Field

May 22: New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

May 24: New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

May 25: New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

May 28: New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

June 5: London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 7: London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10: London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12: London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19: Paris, Stade de France

June 21: Paris, Stade de France

June 28: Houston, NRG Stadium

June 29: Houston, NRG Stadium

July 4: Washington, DC, Northwest Stadium

July 7: Washington, DC, Northwest Stadium

July 10: Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 11: Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

More info here.