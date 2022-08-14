‘Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Denise Dowse Dead at 64 After Battling Meningitis

Family and friends are mourning the loss of actress Denise Dowse.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star passed away Aug. 13, according to her family. The news came just days after she was hospitalized with severe meningitis. She was 64.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life," Tracey Dowse wrote on her sister's Instagram page. "Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers."

Tracey Dowse previously disclosed Denise Dowse's medical condition in an emotional Instagram post.

"I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse," she wrote on Aug. 9. "She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."

She continued, "She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated."

Denise Dowse was best known for her roles as Mrs. Teasley on the '90s teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," which ran for 10 seasons. More recently, Denise appeared in HBO's "Insecure" as Dr. Rhonda Pine.

While she was part of plenty of TV shows, she also appeared in countless films, including "Starship Troopers," "Pleasantville," "Dr. Dolittle 2," "Requiem for a Dream," "Eulogy," "Ray" and more.

Denise Dowse even held director credits, with her film "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story," starring Ledisi, Corbin Bleu, Keith David, Vanessa Williams and Columbus Short, premiering at the 2022 Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles back in April.